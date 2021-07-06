Simmons Bank officials announced Tuesday the opening of a corporate banking office in downtown’s 1222 Demonbreun building at Gulch Union.
According to a release, and related to the new office, Paul Craig has joined Simmons Bank as Nashville market president. With 10 years of banking across a 30-year career in accounting and real estate, Craig will initially oversee a team of more than 25 associates at the Gulch Union office tower. The address is 1222 Demonbreun St.
Simmons Bank will work from about 11,900 square feet of the 20-story high-rise, which is owned by Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group. Terms of the lease are not being disclosed.
In addition, Simmons Bank recently relocated its West End branch to a first-floor branch Gulch Union, with the branch having opened Monday, June 28.
Simmons Bank’s expansion in Nashville follows the June 7 announcement by Simmons First National Corp., the parent company of Simmons Bank, agreements to acquire Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares Inc. (the parent company of Triumph Bank), two Tennessee-based community banks with operations in the Nashville metropolitan area. The acquisitions will create the ninth largest bank in Tennessee while elevating Simmons Bank’s ranking in Nashville from 20th to 15th (based on the latest available deposit market share data as of June 30, 2020).
“Placing our team in the dynamic Gulch neighborhood will allow us to better serve our customers while providing them greater access to Simmons Bank’s full-suite of financial products and value-added services,” Matt Reddin, Simmons Bank executive vice president and chief banking officer, said in the release.
In Nashville, Simmons Bank is the title sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s Korn Ferry Tour event – the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation. Founded in 2012 by FedExCup Champion and nine-time PGA Tour winner Brandt Snedeker and his wife Mandy, the foundation supports various social and athletic endeavors in middle Tennessee.
Founded in 1903 and headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Simmons Bank had approximately $23.3 billion in assets as of March 31. It operates 198 branches, including 68 in Arkansas, 48 in Missouri, 33 in Tennessee, 23 in Texas, 20 in Oklahoma and six in Kansas.
