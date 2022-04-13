Philip Garton, chief financial officer at Shoals Technologies Group, is stepping down on May 4, according to regulatory filings.
According to an online biography, Garton has been at Shoals since 2017, a time that overlapped with the 2021 initial public offering for the Portland-based manufacturer of equipment used with for solar, storage and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Prior to joining Shoals, Garton was CFO at JM Swank, Springs Window Fashions, V&M Star and Lincoln Industrial.
As the company begins a search for Garton’s replacement, Shoals’ outside financial reporting consultant Kevin Hubbard will serve as interim CFO. Hubbard has been a partner at Ham, Langston & Brezina since 2017.
Shoals has scheduled its first quarter earnings call for May 16. The company debuted in early 2021 with a stock price of $25, quickly jumping north of $40. Shares were trading in the $13 range late Tuesday.
