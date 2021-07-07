London-based retirement technology company Smart Pension Ltd. is opening an American headquarters under the name Smart USA Co. in Nashville.
According to a press release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, the company will operate from Cummins Station and employ 128 people over the next five years.
The company was founded in 2014 and, according to the release, has more than 70,000 retirement plans on its platform, which operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Dubai and Australia.
The move represents an investment of more than $2 million from the company, according to ECD officials, who did not disclose incentives provided to Smart Pension.
“Nashville has all the recipes to be a great place to work and live,” Smart USA Co. CEO Jodan Ledford said in the release. “We are excited to be among the trailblazers putting down roots here and to join the growing Nashville fintech community.”
