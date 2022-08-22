The Small Business Investment Company program and Rural Business Investment Company program were created as public-private partnerships to encourage investment in small businesses.
Bryan Bylica, a member at Bass, Berry & Sims, says that these investment programs are worthy considerations both for investors and small businesses. He spoke with the Post about the two programs.
What is the SBIC program?
The SBIC program enables private equity fund managers to access government leverage at rates typically lower than traditional lending sources to enable SBIC funds to make investments in “small businesses,” which is a term defined by the Small Business Administration to include companies with a tangible net worth of less than or equal to $19.5 million, and average after-tax profits in the prior two years of less than or equal to $6.5 million. If a company does not meet this size test, there is an alternate size standard test that is based on the NAICS codes of the primary industry in which the company operates. The goal of the SBIC program is to grow small businesses by facilitating the access to growth capital for these lower- middle-market companies in a way that promotes job growth and stability for these businesses. Since the establishment of the SBIC program, SBIC funds have provided billions of dollars of investment and financing.
Who are good candidates to apply for the SBIC program?
The SBA thoroughly vets an applicant for an SBIC license, including its management team. Generally speaking, SBA is looking for two or more full-time principals with at least five years of relevant experience making investment decisions at the investment committee level (or similar level of responsibility outside of organizations without a formal investment committee). The track record of each principal should reflect at least 10-15 investments that are relevant to the fund’s investment strategy, with a sufficient number of those investments being realized to provide SBA with an accurate picture of each principal’s track record. SBA is also looking for principals that have a history of working together successfully.
What is the typical SBIC licensing process?
First-time candidates for an SBIC license must follow SBA’s two-step process. The first step requires the fund to submit a “management assessment questionnaire” and pay a non-refundable fee to SBA. The MAQ describes the fund’s investment strategy and process and requires each fund principal to complete detailed background information. Once the MAQ is filed, the SBA will review the information submitted.
If the SBA’s investment committee issues a “green light letter,” the fund can raise additional private capital before filing its formal SBIC license application. The license application includes formal background checks on each of the principals of the applicant, a review of their proposed investment strategy and processes, and their investment track record. Currently, green light letters are being issued 3-4 months after the submission of the MAQ. Once the formal license application is submitted, SBA may take an additional 6-12 months to finalize its review and make a decision as to whether to grant or deny the SBIC license. However, the length of this review is often dependent on the pace at which the SBIC fund is able to raise private capital during this period in an amount sufficient to execute its investment strategy.
What are the benefits to fund sponsors who form an SBIC fund?
One of the most compelling benefits of the SBIC program is that licensed SBIC funds gain access to long-term financing through securities sold in the public market and guaranteed by the U.S. government. The SBIC Act authorizes SBIC funds to obtain long-term leveraged funds at favorable interest rates in order to fund loans to, and investments in, qualifying small businesses.
The leveraged funds obtained under the SBIC program generally carry rates lower than would otherwise be available from traditional lending sources.
A second benefit is that SBIC funds are an attractive investment for banks and bank holding companies. Bank investments into SBIC funds are exempt from the Volcker Rule, are exempt from certain portions of the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, may generate Community Reinvestment Act credit for the investing banks, and have traditionally generated strong returns and increased deal flow for the bank. As a result, many banks are active investors in SBIC funds.
What are the differences between the SBIC program and the RBIC program?
The RBIC program is managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is, in many ways, very similar to the SBIC Program. The goal of the RBIC program is to facilitate the availability to investment capital to small businesses and smaller enterprises located in rural communities. The RBIC program uses the same definition for small business and smaller enterprise as the SBIC program.
What are the requirements of operating an RBIC fund?
Similar to SBIC funds, the USDA will focus on whether prospective management teams have a demonstrated track record of providing superior returns to their investors and experience managing private equity funds. The licensing process for RBIC funds is again very similar to that for SBIC funds. Once licensed, at least 75 percent of the RBIC fund’s investments (measured both by dollars invested and number of investments) must be made in rural areas, which are generally defined as areas outside a standard metropolitan statistical area or within a community with a population of less than 50,000.
Are RBIC funds eligible for leverage?
Currently, RBIC funds are not eligible for leverage. However, similar to SBIC funds, RBIC funds are often an attractive investment option for Farm Credit institutions (as well as commercial and community banks). The investment strategies of RBIC funds often dovetail nicely with the target markets for Farm Credit institutions. As a result, the Farm Credit system has played an active and integral role in the RBIC program’s renaissance over the last several years.
