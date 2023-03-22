Arcline Investment Management, a private equity firm with offices in Nashville, New York and San Francisco, has announced the closing of its third fund with capital commitments of $4.5 billion.
Founded in 2019, the firm has a reported $8.9 billion in commitments and has invested in 20 platform companies.
Arcline primarily invests in businesses in the aerospace, energy transition, food and beverage, health and safety, life sciences, medical devices and micro-electronics sectors.
“We would like to thank our new and returning investors for their enthusiasm in backing the Arcline team,” the company said in a release. “Fund III will continue to focus on opportunities where Arcline can create value by accelerating the growth of high-quality companies in partnership with talented business owners, industry executives and management teams.”
According to its website, Arcline has invested in one Tennessee business, elevator company Hyperion Solutions of Memphis. Arcline CEO Rajeev Amara is based in Nashville.
Kirkland & Ellis served as Arcline’s fund counsel.