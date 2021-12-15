Nashville- and Chicago-based private equity firm Shore Capital Partners has brought on an executive from a portfolio company to lead their health care investments.
Charlie Shreve was previously an executive at Atlanta-based vision network EyeSouth Partners, a company founded by Shore where he oversaw business development and growth efforts. Prior to EyeSouth Partners, Shreve was a senior associate at Chicago venture capital firm Keystone Capital and a financial analyst at investment firm Jeffries.
He is based in the firm's Nashville office.
“We are excited to welcome Charlie to Shore,” Shore Managing Partner Justin Ishbia said in a release. “Charlie’s experience as an operator as well as an investor will be an asset to our current and future portfolio companies. On the heels of the recent close of our latest health care fund, we are proud to be bringing exceptional talent like Charlie on board to continue executing our strategy.”
Shore Capital was founded in 2009 and opened a Nashville office in 2019. Since then the office has grown to 16 employees and announced an impending move to Nashville’s Broadwest which is slated for late 2022.
Shore Capital’s local investments have included Brentwood-based urgent care company Fast Pace, which has under Shore’s direction grown from seven locations to 36 in less than four years, according to a release.
