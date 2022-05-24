Nashville-based private equity firm Lead Capital Partners has added Carl Grote as director.
The firm focuses on lower middle market buyouts of health care companies. Lead was founded in 2011 with backing from a group of wealthy families and has since focused on taking majority ownership stakes in health care companies with between $1 million and $5 million EBITDA. Among its portfolio companies is Brentwood-based laboratory information management company ApolloLIMS.
Grote was previously a vice president at Janney Montgomery Scott and Baird.
“We are excited to make another high-quality addition to our team,” said Pryor Smartt, co-founder and managing partner at LeadCapital Partners. “Carl’s expertise advising middle market businesses adds depth to our investment team and will be instrumental in carrying out our unique long-term investment strategy, which we believe will continue differentiating LCP as a preferred partner for all stakeholders.”
