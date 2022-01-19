Pinnacle Financial Partners has posted revenues of $339.49 million for the quarter ended December 2021, compared to $304.43 million for the same mark of 2020.
According to a release, the Nashville-based banking company reported adjusted earnings increased 56.5 percent year over year, with Pinnacle’s pre-tax and pre-provision revenues up 16.1 percent for the period.
Overall, the company topped fourth quarter estimates for both earnings and revenues.
The release notes Pinnacle saw loan growth (excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans) increase 12 percent in 2021 compared to the same mark in 2020.
Pinnacle reported total deposits for the year up 10.7 percent from the 2020 figure, with non-interest bearing deposits up 41.5 percent.
Of note, the figure for salaries and employee benefits rose 22.3 percent compared to the 2020 mark.
"Despite a volatile and challenging operating environment, 2021 afforded us extraordinary opportunities for outsized growth," Terry Turner, Pinnacle president and chief executive officer, said in the release. "Excluding the impact of PPP, we achieved loan growth of nearly 12 percent. Importantly, to bolster our future growth prospects, during 2021 we announced expansion into several new markets, including the Washington D.C. area, and we added 119 revenue producers to our ranks.
"As we enter 2022, we believe we are well positioned to continue to execute on our rapid growth model."
Shares of Pinnacle (Ticker: PNFP) were trading Wednesday mid-morning at $105.29, down 2.41 percent on the day. The shares closed at $70.52 on this day in 2021 and have added about 10 percent since the month’s beginning.
