Pinnacle Financial Partners will open an office in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in early 2023 and has announced a leadership team related to the effort.

According to a release, veteran Kentucky banker Rick Seadler, who serves as Pinnacle’s regional president for South Central Kentucky, has recruited Michelle Gorman and Bill Forbes as financial advisors; Lisa Basham as treasury management advisor; and Elizabeth Vickery as financial advisor assistant.

