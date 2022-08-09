Pinnacle Financial Partners will open an office in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in early 2023 and has announced a leadership team related to the effort.
According to a release, veteran Kentucky banker Rick Seadler, who serves as Pinnacle’s regional president for South Central Kentucky, has recruited Michelle Gorman and Bill Forbes as financial advisors; Lisa Basham as treasury management advisor; and Elizabeth Vickery as financial advisor assistant.
The release does not note an address.
The effort to get the Bowling Green office operational comes after Nashville-based Pinnacle opened in Huntsville and Birmingham in 2021 (read here), and in Atlanta in 2020 (read here).
“Each of these experienced bankers is well established in Bowling Green and the surrounding areas and has earned exceptional reputations for their dedication to clients,” Seadler said in the release. “Our firm’s asset size gives us the significant lending limits and sophisticated products of a much larger institution, and teams like this deliver them with the local, personalized service of a small, community bank.”
Pinnacle began working in Kentucky in 2017 with clients in and near both Bowling Green and Louisville.
