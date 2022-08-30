Pinnacle Financial Partners is planning a full-service office for Louisville and has hired veteran banking industry official Tom Crockett as its regional president.

According to a release, Crockett joins the firm from Old National Bank, where he was responsible for the development of expansion markets. He previously served as the market executive and regional manager of Kentucky banking at Wells Fargo, at which he worked 12 years and with Sam Belk, now a Pinnacle senior lending officer.

