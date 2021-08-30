Nashville-based lab services provider PathGroup has acquired a Birmingham lab that specializes in skin, hair and nail diseases.
Terms of the transaction to buy DermLab were not disclosed.
The deal is PE-backed PathGroup’s third investment in a dermatopathology lab provider in the Southeast, strengthening its position in the region with hubs in Birmingham and Atlanta.
According to a press release, the latest transaction expands its service offerings and lab network, although a representative was unable to provide how many employees DermLab will add to the company prior to publishing.
“We are pleased to welcome DermLab’s talented pathologists to the growing PathGroup family of nearly 200 pathologists,” Ben Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer of PathGroup, said in the release. “As PathGroup continues to expand our dermatopathology capabilities, we will be guided by our commitment to physician leadership, diagnostic excellence and high-quality patient services.”
