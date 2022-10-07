Brentwood Capital Advisors has announced that it served as lead financial advisor to Epion Health in its recently completed a sale to Kyruus.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 5.05.52 PM.png

Jack Jeong
Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 5.06.16 PM.png

Patrick Price

Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.

Tags