Truxton Trust has announced the formation of Truxton Capital Advisors, which is designed to help families with selling, buying and/or restructuring operating businesses.
According to a release, TCA is part of Truxton Trust’s wealth management services.
Members of the TCA team include Truxton President Andrew May, Vice President Philip Skipp, Vice President of Finance Austin Branstetter and Chief Fiduciary Officer Drew Mallory. The four professionals offer resumes that include J.C. Bradford & Company, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Jefferies, Equitable Securities, Reliance Trust Company and FirstBank.
“Long a part of our process as trusted advisors to our client families, elevating our emphasis on business advisory services is a natural extension of our private bank model,” Derrick Jones, Truxton Trust senior managing director, said in the release.
Founded in 2004 and led by CEO Tom Stumb, Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company Truxton Corp.
Vanderbilt’s DeBaun to serve as APS president-elect
Dr. Michael DeBaun, Vanderbilt University professor of pediatrics and medicine, has been elected president-elect of the American Pediatric Society.
DeBaun will serve a three-year term as president-elect, president and immediate past president.
DeBaun, also director of the Vanderbilt-Meharry Center for Excellence in Sickle Cell Disease, will become president of the 1,800-member society in 2023.
A member of the APS since 2008, DeBaun was previously elected as a counselor to the APS Council in 2018.
The APS is a nonprofit organization founded in 1888 as the first pediatric society in North America.
Bridgestone awarded federal grant related to guayule research
Bridgestone Americas has landed a research grant by the U.S. Department of Energy Joint Genome Institute.
The funding will help Bridgestone research guayule, a drought-resistant desert shrub that is a potential a domestic source of natural rubber for tire production. Bridgestone has spent more than 10 years researching guayule rubber for use in tires.
"Guayule shows tremendous potential for advancing the biodiversity of natural rubber sourcing and introducing alternatives to existing crops in water-starved areas such as America's desert southwest," William Niaura, director of sustainable materials and circular economy, Bridgestone Americas. "This grant will accelerate our efforts to create a sustainable model for growing and harvesting guayule at scale, which we are aiming to achieve by the end of the decade."
The DOE Joint Genome Institute research grant aims to sequence and map genes of three guayule varieties to optimize the rubber yield of the plant. Field tests will be conducted at Bridgestone guayule research centers and farms in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Italy.
Bridgestone launched its guayule research initiative in 2012, when it broke ground on a guayule processing and research center in Mesa, Arizona. Today, the company operates the research center in Mesa, as well as a 281-acre guayule farm in Eloy, Arizona. Bridgestone has invested more than $100 million in its efforts to commercialize guayule, achieving major milestones such as producing the first tire made from guayule-derived rubber in 2015, and continued expansion of its guayule molecular breeding program.
Blane to serve term on Tennessee Board of Pharmacy
The Tennessee Pharmacists Association has announced that member Dr. Marlin “Marty” Blane has been appointed by Gov. Bill Lee to serve a six-year term on the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy.
Blane earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy with honors and later earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law.
In addition to being a licensed pharmacist, Blane was admitted to the practice of law in Tennessee by the Tennessee Supreme Court in 2000. He also serves as a clinical preceptor for students of Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy and Union University College of Pharmacy.
Blane is lead pharmacist and owner of the Dover Family Pharmacy in Jackson.
“Dr. Blane’s 30-plus years of frontline pharmacy practice, coupled with his legal training, make him an excellent addition to the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy,” Anthony Pudlo, executive director of the Tennessee Pharmacists Association, said in the release. “As a longtime TPA member, we’re proud of this appointment and grateful for his continued commitment to the betterment of the pharmacy profession and to the patients across Tennessee.”
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
