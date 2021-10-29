Brentwood-based emerging investment manager Valkyrie Funds LLC has announced the launch of its Bitcoin Strategy exchange traded fund.
The ETF trades on the Nasdaq exchange via ticker symbol BTF and aims to solely track the value of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Bitcoin futures.
Founded in August 2020, Valkyrie focuses on digital assets.
A Valkyrie release notes about 21 million Americans already own cryptocurrency, and that number is set to more than double to 51 million in the next year, citing a recent survey by Gemini.
"This Bitcoin Strategy ETF is a major leap forward for this asset class," Leah Wald (pictured), Valkyrie CEO, said in the release. "It enables investors to participate in the digital asset markets through a regulated, transparent product that trades on a trusted, reliable exchange and can be bought and sold as easily as any other investment currently available."
Valkyrie Funds includes asset managers who have previously launched multiple ETFs, publicly traded funds and exchange traded products. They have worked variously with Guggenheim Partners, UBS, Chicago Board of Trade, Chicago Mercantile Exchange and The World Bank.
DG to open first store in Idaho, company’s 47th state
Dollar General today has announced its planned expansion into Idaho, increasing the Goodlettsville-based retailer’s presence into its 47th state.
Construction is underway in Athol (Kootenai County) for the store, which is scheduled to open by spring 2022.
As of July, Dollar General operated more than 17,600 stores. Approximately 75 percent of the American population resides within five miles of a Dollar General store.
“We look forward to welcoming new customers into our first Idaho store when the project is completed early next year,” Dan Nieser, Dollar General senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in a release.
Community Foundation updates scholarship program numbers
Nashville-based nonprofit The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has announced its scholarship program is helping to support 321 individual students pursuing secondary education at accredited schools throughout the United States.
In 2021, a total of $745,000 has been awarded from 102 different scholarship funds.
The students are attending 151 colleges and universities from 31 states, with three international students from Canada.
“Getting an education is one of the most important milestones in life, but for many, it comes with a great burden,” Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, said in a release. “We feel honored to help students receive a quality education, made possible by donors who wish to make a difference. It is a privilege to connect generosity with need in this way.”
