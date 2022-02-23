Brentwood-based professional services and business consulting firm LBMC has launched an advisory services group for clients in the private equity, health care and middle market spaces.
According to a release, veteran LBMC employee Mark Burnette will lead the practice, which is comprised of the firm’s cyber risk services, transaction advisory services, litigation and valuation, health care consulting, data insights, and growth and innovation groups.
The advisory group was created in response to client feedback and will allow LBMC to build custom strategies and solutions.
“As the leader of LBMC’s information security practice, Mark has been a core driver of the growth and success of our firm for a number of years,” Jeff Drummonds, LBMC CEO, said in the release. “From his deep expertise to his extraordinary contributions to clients and close relationships with teams across LBMC, he’s the ideal leader to step into this role.”
Work begins on TriStar project
Ground has broken on the expansion and renovation of TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
Birmingham-based construction firm Robins & Morton is overseeing the job. Nashville-based Gresham is the architect, with the building scheduled to open in the fall.
The 17,139-square-foot expanded clinical decision unit will feature 25 beds, an additional CT room, two stress test rooms, an EKG, one nurses station and a mechanical penthouse. The project also includes a 4,680-square-foot renovation to the radiology department, where the CDU ties into the building. This will increase the hospital’s emergency and imaging capacity.
“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to begin this project at TriStar Summit Medical Center that contributes to their lifesaving mission,” Robins & Morton Vice President Glenn Myers said in the release. “We appreciate the trust placed in us to deliver this expansion.”
The local Robins & Morton’s office is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
C Spire acquires naming rights to soccer stadium premium seating area
Nashville Soccer Club has added C Spire as the club’s technology partner.
According to a release, C Spire will purchase the naming rights of the future Nashville SC stadium’s Captain’s Club, a premium seating area.
Financial terms are not being disclosed.
The C Spire Captain’s Club will consist of approximately 200 outdoor seats and a private lounge featuring food and beverage offerings.
“As with any other business, having the right technology partner is critical to our club’s success,” Dan Farrell, Nashville SC vice president of corporate partnerships, said in the release. “We’re very proud that C Spire is now part of the Nashville SC family, and we look forward to working together to do great things here in Nashville during the coming years.”
Allen McIntosh serves as C Spire’s managing director for Tennessee.
