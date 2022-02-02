InsCorp. has announced fourth quarter earnings of $1,743,000, or $0.60 per share, for its InsBank compared to $809,000 and $0.28 per share for the same period in 2020, an increase of 115 percent.
According to a release, net income for 2021 was $6,029,000 ($2.06 per share), a 148 percent increase over $2,433,000 ($0.83 per share) in 2020.
Net interest margin improved for the fifth consecutive quarter as the bank's cost of interest-bearing funds has steadily decreased since the onset of the pandemic, the release notes.
Total interest income of $24.9 million, including Paycheck Protection Program fee income of $1.4 million, increased 10 percent compared to the mark of the prior year, while interest expense decreased 35 percent from $7.2 million to $4.7 million.
"2021 was a unique year that found the bank and its customers pursuing new opportunities while simultaneously navigating matters unique to a pandemic," Jim Rieniets, InsBank President and CEO, said in the release. "In that respect, we are very pleased not only with our financial performance, but also with deployment of both customer-facing and back-office technologies.”
Truxton sees net income rise for Q4, 2021
Truxton Corp. has reported fourth quarter net income of $4 million, or $1.39 earnings per diluted share, compared to $3.5 million, or $1.23 earnings per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2020.
According to a release, net income for the Nashville-based financial institution rose by 14 percent for the quarter compared to the mark of the fourth quarter of 2020 while fully diluted earnings per share rose by 13 percent.
For the year, net income increased by 30 percent to $14.5 million from $11.1 million in 2020 and earnings per diluted share rose to $5.02 from $3.90, an increase of 29 percent compared to the figure of 2020.
“Truxton’s fourth quarter 2021 performance was outstanding and capped off another year of strong financial results,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Wealth management revenue increased 31 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased 32 percent for the year compared to 2020. Loans at year end were up 18 percent compared to December 31, 2020, and up 25 percent, excluding amounts under the Paycheck Protection Program.”
Truxton Corp. is the parent company for Truxton Trust Company.
Cat Financial enjoys increase in revenues, profits
Caterpillar Financial Services Corp. reported revenues of $2.56 billion for 2021, an increase of $12 million compared with the 2020 mark.
According to a release, profit for the Nashville-based division of Caterpillar Inc. was $505 million for 2021, a $212 million, or 72 percent, increase from the figure of the previous year.
Profit before income taxes was $695 million for 2021, a $261 million, or 60 percent, increase from the 2020 figure. The increase was primarily due to a $196 million decrease in provision for credit losses and a $100 million favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment, partially offset by a $96 million increase in general, operating and administrative expenses, mostly due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense, the release notes.
For the fourth quarter, Cat Financial reported revenues of $643 million, an increase of $27 million, or 4 percent, compared with the fourth quarter 2020 number. Fourth-quarter 2021 profit was $122 million, a $26 million (and 27 percent), increase from the mark of the fourth quarter of 2020.
During the fourth quarter, retail new business volume was $3.42 billion, an increase of $313 million, or 10 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2020 mark. The increase was driven by higher volume across all segments with the exception of a decrease in Asia/Pacific, according to Dave Walton, president of Cat Financial and vice president with responsibility for the financial products division of Deerfield, Illinois-based Caterpillar Inc.
"We were pleased with the overall performance of our business during 2021, especially the strong health of our global portfolio and solid operational results delivered by our dedicated global team," said Dave Walton, president of Cat Financial and vice president with Caterpillar Inc. "We continue to focus on expanding our ability to serve our customers through financial services solutions."
Page Landscape begins operations
Nashville-based landscape architect Ben Page has launched Page Landscape.
With 40-plus years of experience, Page has been published nationally and featured on HGTV, according to a release. He previously was awarded the Arthur Ross Award for Landscape Design/Gardening.
Page Landscape will specialize in landscape architecture, land planning and urban design for residential, community and institutional clients.
“I’m entering this next chapter of my career full of hope and excitement,” Page said in the release. “It’s an opportunity to build a dynamic business model in an inclusive, supportive environment to collaboratively work as a team with other architects, engineers, interior designers and owners.”
