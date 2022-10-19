FB Financial Corp. has reported net income of $31.8 million, or $0.68 per share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.41 in the previous quarter and $0.94 in the same quarter last year.

According to a release, adjusted net income was $32.1 million, or $0.68 per share, compared to $0.64 in the previous quarter and $0.89 per share in the same quarter of 2021.

Holmes

Chris Holmes
Turner

Terry Turner