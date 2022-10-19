FB Financial Corp. has reported net income of $31.8 million, or $0.68 per share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.41 in the previous quarter and $0.94 in the same quarter last year.
According to a release, adjusted net income was $32.1 million, or $0.68 per share, compared to $0.64 in the previous quarter and $0.89 per share in the same quarter of 2021.
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings for the third quarter were $52.1 million, and adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings were $52.5 million. Reported results during the third quarter included a provision for credit losses of $11.4 million compared to $12.3 million for the prior quarter and a mortgage segment loss of $3.7 million compared to a loss of $15.2 million for the prior quarter, or $2.7 million loss adjusted.
FB Financial recorded growth in loans held for investment of $480.7 million, or 22.1 percent, and growth in noninterest-bearing deposits of $71 million, or 9.73 percent, in the third quarter.
FB Financial reported loan balances of $9.11 billion, an increase of $480.7 million, or 22.1 percent, from the end of the previous quarter.
Total deposits decreased by $537.2 million in the third quarter to $10 billion, and noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $71 million, or 9.7 percent.
"The company continues to deliver strong balance sheet trends, and we are pleased with the 9 percent increase in net interest income over the prior quarter and the 41 basis point expansion in our net interest margin,” FB Financial President and CEO Chris Holmes said in the release. “All of our markets continue to have strong credit demand and good economic activity. While we hope for a soft landing for the economy in the coming months, we are taking a prudent approach with our balance sheet by limiting growth in certain assets, maintaining appropriate capital and reserve levels, managing liquidity and preparing for a range of economic scenarios."
FB Financial Corp. is the parent company of FirstBank.
Pinnacle sees net income increase 9.1%
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has reported net income per share of $1.91 for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared to net income per share of $1.75 for the same period of 2021, an increase of 9.1 percent.
According to as release, net income per share was $5.42 for the nine months ended Sept. 30 compared to $5.05 for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, an increase of 7.3 percent.
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) net interest income for the quarters ended Sept. 30, 2022 and 2021, was approximately $755,000 and $20.4 million, respectively. PPP net interest income for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022 and 2021, was $15.5 million and $66 million, respectively. PPP net interest income contributed $0.01 and $0.15 to earnings per share for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, respectively, compared to contributions of $0.20 and $0.64 for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, respectively.
"There is little doubt that we continue to operate in a weakening economy," Terry Turner, Pinnacle president and chief executive officer, said in the release. "Nevertheless our relentless focus on those items that we believe are most highly correlated with total shareholder returns resulted in year-over-year growth in earnings per diluted share of 9.1 percent, organic revenue growth of 20.2 percent, book value per share accretion of 2.6 percent and tangible book value per share accretion of 3.6 percent.”
Total assets at the end of the quarter were $41 billion, an increase of approximately $4.5 billion (12.3 percent) from the mark of the same period in 2021.
"We have hired 118 revenue producers thus far this year, including 53 in the third quarter, so we are well on pace to surpass our hiring successes of the past two years,” Turner said. “As a result, we believe we are extremely well positioned to seize the significant opportunities arising from the substantial market disruption we see occurring across our footprint and to continue producing sound growth in what is likely to be a more challenging economic landscape. Our third quarter results increased our belief that our proven and unique business model should continue to produce outsized revenue growth, earnings growth and tangible book value accretion through a more challenging operating environment."
Turner said Pinnacle experienced “strong growth” in loans during the third quarter with an annualized growth rate of 20.9 percent over June 30 balances.
"Our core deposits increased during the third quarter by 9.8 percent annualized over the June 30, 2022, balances,” he said. “Also, during the quarter we got further confirmation regarding the effectiveness of our model based on FDIC summary of deposit data as of June 30, 2022, where we learned that we increased our deposit market share in virtually every market in which we operate.”
Turner said the Nashville metropolitan statistical area was “particularly noteworthy,” as Pinnacle’s total deposits grew approximately 3.5 percent year-over-year and the bank captured 57 percent of that growth.
“We believe our longstanding ability to take deposit market share will serve us well in a period where many are forecasting a contraction in M2 (a measure of the money supply that includes cash, checking deposits and easily-convertible near money), which is highly correlated to shrinking deposit balances."
Vanderbilt pledges $750K to aid Centennial Park master plan
Vanderbilt University has pledged $750,000 over a three-year period for support of the Centennial Park Conservancy and Metro Parks’ Centennial Park Master Plan to restore, renovate and revitalize the West End corridor park.
In addition to the pledged $750,000, Vanderbilt will contribute $50,000 to the conservancy’s arts and educational programming that supports Musicians Corner, Kidsville and Nashville Earth Day, and will be used to develop park-based initiatives that expand cultural activities and events near campus.
The two completed phases of the Centennial Park Master Plan have enhanced the park’s Great Lawn, increased walkability from West End Avenue to the Parthenon, created the Musicians Corner amphitheater, and honored women and children through the Tennessee Woman Suffrage Monument and the Children’s Memory Garden.
According to a release, Vanderbilt’s contribution will further extend walkway connections from West End to Park Plaza, including the creation of a pedestrian entrance at the 31st Avenue Connector. The gift also will support the creation of an event pavilion adjacent to Lake Watauga for community gatherings and park programming.
“Centennial Park is a Nashville treasure and beloved green space in our … neighborhood,” VU Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said in the release. “We share a commitment with the conservancy to protect and enrich this iconic urban park that is of immense benefit to our campus community. This is one of many steps Vanderbilt is taking to strengthen the ties between our institution and the Middle Tennessee region.”
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.