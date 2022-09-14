Nashville-based Harpeth Capital has announced the closing of Clarity Ventures Veterinary Fund L.P. with commitments of $50 million.
According to a release, Harpeth Capital acted as placement agent for the limited partnership offering.
Clarity Ventures Group, an affiliate of Montecito Medical Real Estate, was formed to target alternative real estate investments beyond medical office assets. The thrust of what is called the Veterinary Fund is on a medical specialty, which has proven to be resilient across different economic conditions as pet ownership in the U.S. continues to grow.
The release notes two acquisitions have been completed to date, with real estate associated with large multi-specialty veterinary practices, animal hospitals and boarding/daycare facilities sought.
“We are very excited to partner with dominant pet health care providers and build a portfolio of what we believe to be an underappreciated asset class that is gaining attention among both individual and institutional investors,” Chip Conk, founder and CEO of Montecito Medical, said in the release. “We are appreciative of Harpeth Capital's partnership and insights as Montecito continues to develop exciting investment opportunities and broaden our scope within income-producing real estate.”
Chuck Byrge, CEO of Harpeth Capital, said the Veterinary Fund marks the company’s fourth successful collaboration with Montecito.
Based in Nashville, Montecito Medical bills itself as one of the nation's largest privately held companies specializing in health care-related real estate acquisitions and funding the development of medical real estate. Since 2005, the firm has completed more than $5 billion in medical real estate transactions.
Bradley to take space at ONE 22 ONE
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has signed a long-term lease to move its Nashville office to ONE 22 ONE, a recently opened high-rise office building located in the Gulch, with a targeted occupancy of late 2023.
Bradley will move from Roundabout Plaza in Midtown.
According to a release, Bradley will occupy the top four floors of the 24-story building, utilizing approximately 100,000 square feet of office space.
Located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Broadway and 13th Avenue and with an address of 1221 Broadway, ONE 22 ONE was developed by Brentwood-based GBT Realty. Amenities include outdoor space, a fitness center and retail space.
Bradley retained the local office of commercial real estate advisory firm Savills to handle the lease terms, which were not disclosed in the release.
“Nashville is one of our largest offices and a key growth market for the firm. Businesses from around the world are relocating to Middle Tennessee to take advantage of all the opportunities the region has to offer. We are likewise investing in Nashville, growing alongside the city to expand our presence in the market and continuing to meet our clients’ demands for sophisticated services,” Jonathan Skeeters, Bradley chairman and managing partner, said in the release. “Bradley is well-positioned for continued expansion in an increasingly competitive legal industry.”
The firm’s Nashville office is home to more than 165 attorneys, making it the third largest law firm in the city, the release notes. In the past year, Bradley has welcomed more than 25 attorneys and advisers to the Nashville office.
With offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and the District of Columbia, Bradley is home to more than 600 lawyers representing regional, national and international clients in mergers and acquisitions, and legal matters involving the health care, real estate, banking and financial services, construction, energy, life sciences, manufacturing and technology sectors.
SkinBody opens in West End corridor
SkinBody is now operating a local med spa at 2910 Poston Ave. in the West End corridor.
According to a release, the 3,000-square-foot suite features seven treatment rooms, a skincare consult room, a glam room and waiting rooms.
Aesthetician Tomi Beckemeyer and aesthetics industry veteran Myron Schrage, who together have 50 years of experience in aesthetic medicine, co-own and operate the spa. Beckemeyer is the owner of SkinBody’s original location in Memphis, which opened in 2015.
Initially, SkinBody Nashville will employ 10 individuals.
SkinBody is one of only 75 practices nationwide to offer Glacier, a CryoAesthetic medical device. Other distinctive treatments include Morpheus for face, neck and female rejuvenation.
“We’ve been planning our Nashville location for a long time, perfecting our work and meticulously designing our space,” Beckemeyer said in the release. “Our guests will find SkinBody goes above and beyond other med spa offerings as here you’ll not only find injectables and skincare but new-to-market energy device treatments. Our $1 million investment in technology highlights our commitment to the Nashville market and patients.”
SkinBody Nashville will celebrate a formal opening on Sept. 28. The business operates from the space previously home to Stability Biologics.
