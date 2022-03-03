New York-based global investment bank and wealth manager Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. has opened a Nashville office.
According to a release, Oppenheimer Executive Director Phil Hall will serve as the office's branch manager and will oversee the firm's wealth management business in the area.
Hall’s resume includes a 15-plus-year stint with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. He also previously worked with The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
Hall holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and international business from the University of Maryland.
The release does not note the specific address of the local Oppenheimer office or the number of employees to work from it.
“The firm's comprehensive wealth management offerings and capital markets expertise is a perfect fit for Nashville’s rapidly expanding population, burgeoning economy and deep pool of professional talent,” Ed Harrington, Oppenheimer executive vice president of the private client division, said in the release. “I look forward to the firm becoming an established member of Nashville's business community in the years ahead and pledge to provide Phil with everything he needs to make this effort successful."
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings, which has approximately $40 billion in assets under management. The company was founded in 1881 and is home to about 2,900 employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.