Financial software company Ncontracts has recruited a longtime bank examiner to help its clients keep up with shifting regulatory winds.
Ralph DeLeon has joined Brentwood-based Ncontracts, which primarily markets risk management and lending compliance software, as senior vice president of industry engagement, a role in which he will be the company’s point person on regulatory outreach. He had been with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency since early 1989 and had been the agency’s director of banking relations since the spring of 2018.
"As the Biden administration begins shaping a new regulatory perspective, our customers will be facing new rules, deadlines and opportunities," Ncontracts CEO Michael Berman said in a statement. "Having someone with Ralph's experience to help them navigate this environment is an enormous benefit for our clients and our employees."
In his most recent OCC role, DeLeon was responsible for planning and directing the regulator’s outreach and training activities. He also was an expert advisor to the deputy comptroller for public affairs and worked on various supervision, policy and operations issues.
"I'm very excited to work with a great team focused on community banking. I'm very familiar with the issues and challenges financial institutions face," DeLeon said. "I believe there's a value that I bring to this role for new and existing customers."
Ncontracts works with more than 3,700 financial institutions and mortgage companies. Early this year, the company acquired QuestSoft, a California peer that specializes in mortgage reporting and processing tools. Ncontracts now employs about 260 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.