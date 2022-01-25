Less than two months after emerging from stealth, Reimagine Care, a Nashville-based oncology startup, announced Tuesday that it has raised $25 million in a Series A funding round.
Austin-based Sante Ventures, Nashville-based Martin Ventures and Boston-based LRVHealth led the funding round. Reimagine will use the funds to launch its online virtual care center, hire additional medical professionals to its patient care team and further develop its existing online platform, according to the company’s CEO and co-founder Aaron Gerber.
Founded in 2021 by Gerber and Martin Ventures’ Devin Carty, Reimagine Care seeks to bring oncology care to patient’s homes. The startup will pilot its technology and services in two markets in 2022, Gerber said.
Reimagine Care’s first hospital partnership will launch next month and will provide at-home infusion treatments to several hundred patients with blood-based cancers. It will also provide patients with supplementary care resources including at-home monitoring and 24/7 access to a patient care team.
When chemotherapy complications send patients to an emergency room, "they often come out worse," or contract other infections while waiting for hours for the cause of their fever or diarrhea to be diagnosed, Gerber said. In fact, studies show that 67 percent of unplanned hospitalizations for cancer patients originate from the emergency department, Carty added.
In addition to chemotherapy treatments, Reimagine Care will also be able to administer IV and antibiotic treatments to treat complications and help patients avoid emergency room visits.
"Emergency room doctors know gunshot wounds and car accidents, but they don't understand what cancer drugs do to a patient," oncology expert Barbra McAney said in a study detailing the importance of keeping chemotherapy patients away from hospitals. "Patients come in and they're skinny, and bald and don't look healthy. They take one look at them and say, 'My gosh, you need to be in the hospital.'"
Ample evidence has mounted that at-home oncology care is more economical than a constant cycle of emergency room visits and hospital stays, Carty said. According to one study published last year that compared the cost of chemotherapy treatments in a hospital versus at home, the cost of treating oncology patients at home was 19 percent less than the cost of treatment in hospitals or other facilities. The same study concluded that home-based care not only reduced costs but also led to higher patient satisfaction.
The genesis of Reimagine Care is personal for Carty, who realized the need for at-home oncology care eight years ago after losing a friend to colorectal cancer. During his friend’s fight, he contracted pneumonia and battled multiple hospital-based infections as a result of inpatient stays.
Two years ago, when COVID-19 made landfall in the United States, Carty said he felt the timing was finally right to act on the idea he had previously put a pin in. The pandemic highlighted and accelerated the need for at-home health care, especially for immunocompromised patients, he said.
Reimagine Care will launch its second hospital partnership in the second half of 2022, according to company officials. Gerber said the second hospital partnership will see Reimagine Care treating several hundred more patients with solid tumor cancers, including cancers like lung, breast, colorectal and prostate cancer. Reimagine Care officials declined to disclose the company’s hospital partners.
