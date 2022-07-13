Nashville-based Resolute Capital Partners this week announced it had closed its Fund V with $405 million in capital commitments.
The private investment firm targets investments in the $5 million to $40 million range for companies with revenues ranging between $5 million and $150 million. The firm has closed six investments from Fund V to date, according to a release.
Investors in the new fund include new limited partners and participants in past funds, including banks, insurance companies, foundations and individuals, the release noted. RCP’s most recent funds topped out at $320 million and $170 million, respectively.
“Our ongoing efforts to work with private equity and independent sponsors have allowed us to maintain the momentum from our prior fund as RCP V begins its investment period,” RCP Managing Partner Bill Nutter said in the release. “While several of our recent investments have been alongside groups with which we have previously worked, we are excited to continue expanding our deal flow network.”
RCP works on buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancing and growth capital.
Past investments have included local software company Edgenet and publishing company Endeavor Business Media.
