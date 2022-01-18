Nashville-based HomeFirst Home Healthcare has landed an $11 million investment from Atlanta-based growth equity firm Fulcrum Equity Partners.
The funds will be used to expand to two new markets, specifically through the acquisition of Mountain Home Health in North Carolina and Georgia and BridgeWay Home Health in Atlanta.
HomeFirst was launched in 2020 with the backing of Harpeth Capital by veterans of another local home health venture, SunCrest.
Wally Dant, who was CEO of SunCrest, and Fulcrum partner Tom Greer are joining HomeFirst’s board.
With the acquisitions, HomeFirst now has operations in Tennessee, North Carolina and Georgia. According to a release, the company is looking to expand within its existing footprint and exploring options in neighboring states. The company could also add new services like hospice care “in the near future,” the release noted.
“We are very excited to work with the Fulcrum team again on scaling our vision of becoming one of the Southeast’s most trusted health care partners,” CEO Jim Happ said. “We have built a strong foundation with a highly experienced team and are ready to take HomeFirst to its next level.”
