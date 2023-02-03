Nashville-based Truxton Trust Company has made multiple changes to its leadership team.
Derrick Jones has been named president and joined the board of directors. Additionally, Austin Branstetter has been promoted to chief financial officer and senior vice president, while Overton Colton and Julie Marr have been promoted to executive vice president.
Jones was previously executive vice president and joined the company upon its founding in 2004. He oversees wealth management and corporate development. Branstetter was previously vice president of finance and joined the company in 2019. Both held prior roles at SunTrust.
Jones and Branstetter succeed Andrew May, who had been president since 2016 and CFO since 2010. May remains with the company as vice chair and as a member of the board.
“Andy May will continue to be an invaluable resource to the company on a variety of strategic matters, especially for Truxton Capital Advisors, which the company launched in 2022,” said Tom Stumb, Truxton’s chairman and CEO. “These changes reflect the confidence our board has in the leadership of these executives, as well as our commitment to maximize our company’s future growth and success.”
Truxton provides private banking, wealth management and family office services for wealthy individuals and families, according to a release.