Trucking company Yellow Corp., which moved its headquarters to Nashville last year, could file for bankruptcy in the coming days, according to multiple media reports.
Industry publication FreightWaves reported Wednesday that Yellow sales staffers were informed their last day would be Friday and the company would file for bankruptcy on Monday. Sales employees were told in a later meeting to backtrack and “correct” the record with customers who were told about a looming bankruptcy.
The Wall Street Journal additionally reported Wednesday that Yellow could seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week but that other options are on the table.
Yellow has about 30,000 employees. Approximately 22,000 are represented by the Teamsters, which threatened and then called off a strike earlier this month, in part, because Yellow missed payments for employee health care and pension benefits.
The company recorded more than $5 billion in operating revenue last year and received a controversial $700 million COVID-19 rescue loan from the federal government in 2020. Its freight volumes have dropped precipitously in recent days, according to a report cited by the WSJ.
“In keeping with the fiduciary responsibility of the company’s executives, the company continues to prepare for a range of constituencies,” the company told the publications.