Nashville Capital Network announced Wednesday it has closed on a roughly $70 million fund, the venture capital company’s fourth such instrument.
According to a release, NCN Fund IV investors include founders and executives from Aspire Health, Emma, Confirmation.com, Trilliant, Care Team Connect, Horizon Resource Group and EnableComp, among others.
Previous NCN partners include HCA, Gaylord Entertainment, Healthways, HealthSpring, Passport Health, naviHealth, Change Healthcare and Vaco.
NCN Managing Partners Sid Chambless and Chase Perry oversaw creation of the fund.
“We have recruited an incredible group of investors for NCN Fund IV,” Perry said in the release. “Our partners have led some of the most successful health care and technology companies in this region. They are committed to playing an active role in helping identify and accelerate the companies we support, which is a powerful resource.”
NCN has supported various companies from the early stages through exit including Aspire Health (acquired by Anthem), Emma (acquired by Insight Partners), Digital Reasoning (acquired by Smarsh), Contessa Health (acquired by Amedisys), EnableComp (acquired by Argo Health), AxiaMed (acquired by Bank of America), Confirmation.com (acquired by Thompson Reuters) and Horizon Resource Group (acquired by Provista).
In addition, NCN also has investments in high-growth companies including Ambition, Bellhop, CareHarmony, Cloudbeds, Concert Genetics, Groups360, JumpCrew, LiveSchool, Main Street Health, ModifyHealth, On3, Outsider, QHR Health, Spiny.ai, Trilliant, Upfront Healthcare, XOi Technologies and XSOLIS.
Since launching in 2003, Nashville Capital Network has supported 56 companies with nearly $100 million. Those companies have gone on to raise $1.3 billion in growth capital from various venture capital and private equity firms nationwide. NCN-supported companies have achieved collective enterprise values of more than $5 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.