A Merrill Lynch team of private wealth managers has joined Morgan Stanley.
Raj Patnaik leads The Patnaik Group, located on West End. He had worked at Merrill Lynch for two decades.
Joining Patnaik at Morgan Stanley are Francesco Maranto (private wealth management analyst), Rhonda Williams (senior private wealth management associate) and Sophia Douglas (private wealth management client associate).
The group is focused on founders and executives in the health care, technology and manufacturing sectors, according to a release.
The Patnaik Group joins about 300 other Morgan Stanley private wealth management teams around the country. According to Advisor Hub, the team generates about $6 million in annual revenue.
