Officials with Louisville-based Eclipse Bank Inc. have announced plans to open a loan production office in Nashville.
According to a release, Richard Camp will oversee the local LPO after having served as Eclipse senior vice president and senior commercial relationship manager.
A Nashville native with nearly 20 years of banking experience, Camp is primarily focused on commercial lending and credit analysis. He previously worked at West Tennessee-based Commercial Bank & Trust Co., developing a commercial loan portfolio of approximately $180 million and generating more than $80 million in new loans in 2021. Camp earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee.
Similarly, Eclipse plans to open a loan production office in the Tri-Cities area of East Tennessee.
The expansion follows a year during which the bank opened its second full-service branch and announced plans for a third, both in Louisville.
Eclipse Bancorp Inc., with nearly $300 million in assets, was incorporated in 2021 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Eclipse Bank Inc., which was established in 2005.
(0) comments
