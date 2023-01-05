Nashville-based renewable energy company Silicon Ranch Corporation announced Thursday it has raised $600 million.
The company, co-founded by former Gov. Phil Bredesen in 2011, said in a release it closed $375 million in equity funding in December, with an additional $225 million expected to close early this year.
In 2022, Silicon Ranch reported installing 11 new solar facilities with 700 megawatts of generating capacity. The company also reported raising $775 million from investors earlier in the year. Silicon Ranch did not specify uses for the funds beyond growing its staff and operations.
The December round was led by previous investors Manulife Investment Management, TD Asset Management and Mountain Group Partners.
“With its unique business model, disciplined growth strategy and talented team, Silicon Ranch is well positioned to navigate a rapidly evolving landscape and enter attractive markets with speed, efficiency, and creativity,” said Recep Kendircioglu, head of infrastructure investments at Manulife. “We are committed to making impactful investments in sustainable real assets and are pleased to partner with a pioneering, innovative and principled industry leader.”