Nashville-based Built Technologies, which provides financial software in the construction and real estate industry, on Thursday announced a “strategic investment” by Citi, the third-largest bank in the United States.
Through a representative, Built declined to disclose the specifics of the investment. In 2021, the company was valued at $1.5 billion.
The partnership with Citi is part of the bank’s SPRINT (Spread Products Investment Technologies) program aimed at “incubating innovative fintech companies that provide strategic relevance and next-generation solutions to the financial markets,” according to a release.
In February, the Post reported that Built was laying off 8 percent of its workforce amid a “rapidly changing business climate,” CEO Chase Gilbert said at the time.
The Citi investment will help Build “accelerate its growth in commercial real estate asset management and enable further operational and technological enhancements,” the release noted. Citi will use the Built platform for its work with lenders, developers and borrowers.
“The investment from Citi SPRINT opens a new market opportunity for Built to gain traction with one of the largest U.S. financial institutions in the real estate industry,” Gilbert said in the release. “Citi SPRINT's investment is a testament to Built's vision and the value Built delivers to its customers. The investment presents a unique opportunity, and one that will further accelerate our market reach.”