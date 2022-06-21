Local accounting firm Price CPAs has joined with national firm CliftonLarsonAllen, effective Monday.
The merger will mean CLA has more than 50 professionals in Nashville after the top-10 professional services firm opened a Nashville office in 2021.
“Great professional service starts with solid relationships,” Tom Price, Price CPAs managing partner, said in a release. “And we’ve found a solid relationship with CLA — one that provides the seamless continuation of our personalized approach to excellent client service, alongside a multiplied team of professionals aligned to the same values.”
Price CPAs was founded in 1953.
Allan Koltin of Koltin Consulting Group advised the firms on the combination.
Nationwide, CLA numbers 7,500 employees and 121 offices, according to the company, which offers wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax and consulting services.
