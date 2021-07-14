New Franklin bank holding company Lineage Financial Network has added a noted area executive to its board of directors.
Henry “Hank” Brockman Jr. has officially been named a Lineage director a few months after the comapny opened the doors to Lineage Bank on Fifth Avenue in downtown Franklin and shortly after the company said Toyos Clinic owner Rolando Toyos had been elected to the board.
“The addition of Hank to the board not only adds a wealth of industry experience, but it also brings in another professional who is dedicated to continuing their service to the people of Tennessee,” Chairman Richard Herrington said in a statement. “The experience he has gained from successfully starting several firms will be a very valuable asset.”
Herrington (as chairman and CEO) and Brockman (as director) worked together on the launch and growth of Franklin Synergy Bank and its parent, Franklin Financial Network, which was acquired last August by FirstBank parent FB Financial. Brockman spent more than two decades at the former J.C. Bradford, where he rose to partner and led the firm’s institutional equity sales and trading group. After Paine Webber bought J.C. Bradford in 2000, he joined investment firm Morgan Keegan as manager of equity institutional sales and later started his own real estate investment and development firm, Franklin Square Partners.
“The Herringtons have been friends of mine for a long time, and I had no hesitation when I was asked to join their mission of building a network of community banks,” he said. “I could not be more excited to put the skills I have developed along the way to work for the people of this community.”
In addition to its namesake bank, Lineage Financial Network also includes Citizens Bank & Trust in Atwood, west of Nashville. The company has raised about $15 million with the goal of acquiring other community banks in this region.
