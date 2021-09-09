Nashville-based government-sponsored insurance contractor Kepro has appointed Benjamin Adams to be chief financial officer.
A former director of health care investing at big-name firms, including Barclays Capital and Bear Stearns, Adams brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, where he will oversee the company’s financial strategy and future mergers and acquisitions.
He joins the firm after serving three years as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Boston-based RxSense, a health tech company focused on access to low-cost prescription medicines. Prior to that, he was the managing director and co-head of Healthcare IBD Americas at New York City-based Nomura Securities and served as managing director and head of BMO Capital Market’s health care services investment banking division.
A press release underlines Adams’ extensive experience in the M&A space — he has executed more than 100 of such transactions in his career — which Kepro hopes to leverage for future growth initiatives. The firm currently provides quality oversight, enrollment services and care management to more than 300 government-sponsored insurance program and has more than 20 offices and 1,400 employees across the United States.
"Ben's financial background and deep experience in the healthcare technology and healthcare service sectors is a great fit for Kepro as we continue our rapid growth," Susan Weaver, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kepro, said in the release. "His extensive knowledge of our industry will add tremendous value to our already strong executive team."
Adams replaces Vikram Bajaj, who started in February 2020, for the role.
