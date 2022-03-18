Morgan Health, a subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co., is backing a Nashville-based health startup to the tune of $5 million.
The investment is part of a $23 million Series B round for Embold Health, a health analytics and cost transparency founded by CEO Daniel Stein.
In December, Embold Health announced that its Series B, led by Seattle-based growth equity firm Echo Health Ventures, had reached $20 million. Nashville-based Harpeth Ventures invested in Embold in 2019.
The new funds will help “fuel Embold Health’s national expansion,” according to a release. Chrysalis Ventures and Whistler Capital Partners are also participating in the round, and their added investments pushed the round to $23 million, according to a JPMorgan representative. JPMorgan's investment was part of the original $20 million announcement, but their participation was not noted at the time.
“Choosing a high-quality doctor is one of the most important decisions we can make in support of our health. At the same time, the lack of objective and actionable data makes this process all the more challenging and convoluted,” Dan Mendelson, CEO of Morgan Health, said in the release. “Embold’s platform and services make the selection process more intuitive for consumers with the data and insights needed to make sure they are getting the best value for their health care dollars.”
