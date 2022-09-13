Brentwood Capital Advisors-Dan Beuerlein-Managing Director

Dan Beuerlein

Franklin-based investment bank Brentwood Capital Advisors has named Dan Buerlein managing director.

Beuerlein comes to the health care-focused BCA after holding chief development officer positions at health care providers including Agape Care Group and BlueSprig. He has also worked at Vivere Health, Springstone and Symbion.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.