Nashville-based private equity firm Heritage Group has led a $30 million growth financing round for Phoenix-based behavioral health care provider Connectus Health Solutions.
The funding will fuel a national expansion of Connectus’ services, including a focus on the opioid epidemic and helping clients navigate the ongoing pandemic and its repercussions.
Earlier this year, Heritage closed its third fund with $300 million designated to invest in high-growth health care and technology ventures. Its first two launched in 2011 and 2016, collectively investing $387 million in 30 companies — including Shearwater Health, MDLive and Spero Health — that address inefficiencies in health care.
“After spending years investing in behavioral health and value-based care, we immediately saw the promise in Connections’ unique and proven model,” Jesse Bland, partner at Heritage Group, said in a press release.
“Demand for the company’s services has never been higher, and Connections is well-positioned to transform this category through its value-based approach for the most complex and vulnerable populations. We’re thrilled to partner with the Connections team to capitalize on this opportunity.”
