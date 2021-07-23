Hemp enterprise NuSachi Inc. has added the former president and CEO of public-private entrepreneurial outfit Launch Tennessee to its board.
According to a release, Margaret Dolan is the first independent board member at the company. NuSachi is seeking to close a second round of funding by the end of the year.
Dolan is currently a principal at Neil Strategies. In addition to Launch Tennessee, she has held leadership positions at AuthEX, LocalShares, Saint Thomas Health Foundations, Saint Thomas Health and Ingram Industries. Dolan began her career as an accountant.
Nashville-based NuSachi works with pharmaceutical, beauty, food and other businesses in the hemp industry as a consultant on genetics, extracts and white labeling. The company is led by Nashville serial entrepreneur Mark Montgomery.
———————
Also adding to its board is InsCorp, the Green Hills-based holding company for $640 million InsBank. The company’s shareholders recently elected James Fields, CEO of Concept Technology, to be a director.
Fields founded managed IT services venture Concept in 2003 and has grown the venture to more than 50 employees. His term on the board — which also includes Brookside Properties’ David Crabtree and Bone McAllester Norton’s Stacey Garrett Koju, among others — is for three years.
"Among other criteria, a strong bank board is one that has a diverse set of skills represented," said Mike Qualls, chairman of InsCorp and InsBank. "As our organization is known for its utilization of technology, we're excited to have James' expertise at the board of directors level."
