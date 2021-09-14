A Harpeth Capital venture fund has invested in artificial intelligence-enabled clinical scheduling startup Polaris, with CEO and president Chuck Byrge joining the Nashville-based firm’s board of directors.
Terms of the investment by Harpeth Ventures Opportunity Fund in Polaris aren’t being disclosed.
Polaris was launched last year by former WPC Healthcare executives Ray Guzman, Damian Mingle and Nolan Rhem through a venture capital firm they launched in 2018, SwitchPoint Ventures.
The AI platform uses algorithms to predict provider demand and facilitate scheduling and distribute physician resources, according to a press release. The software was built out in partnership with local anesthesiology provider PhyMed Healthcare. Polaris is led by Sam Clemmons, an emergency medicine physician who was vice president of business development at American Physician Partners for nearly five years.
Polaris is the second investment by the fund, which was founded last year by the principals of Harpeth Capital to target venture-stage investments in health care. Last year, the group announced their first investment in Nashville-based home health venture HomeFirst Home Healthcare.
“Polaris’ proprietary offering has been extremely well received, gaining traction with some of the nation’s largest health systems,” Clemmons said in a release. “Moving forward, we see Polaris as a necessary, standard industry tool for efficient staffing.”
