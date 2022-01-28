Less than five months after achieving unicorn status with a $1.5 billion evaluation, Built Technologies — a Nashville-based construction finance platform — is expanding its team. The technology company has added four to its leadership team, including Amrit Gill, Kristi Brown, Ed Rogers and Jesse DeMund.
Brown, Rogers and DeMund will join Built’s main Nashville office, while Grill will serve as global head of partnerships out of the company’s New York office, according to a release.
In the role, Gill will be tasked with expanding business opportunities through strategic partner collaborations. She brings more than 10 years of expertise in strategic sales to the company. Prior to accepting her new title with Built, Amrit served as vice president and head of partnerships at Trepp — a New York-based commercial real estate data company.
At Built’s headquarters in Nashville, Brown will serve as vice president of marketing and will be responsible for brand strategy, customer experiences and accelerating growth. Before joining Built, Brown served as the senior director of marketing for telecommunications company Vonage for more than 13 years.
Rogers comes to the company from Caliber Home Loans, where he served as vice president of agency construction and renovation financing. In his new role as Built’s manager of consumer solutions, he will collaborate with the company’s clients as well as its sales, product and engineering teams.
With more than 18 years of experience in sales, DeMund joins Built as its vice president of sales. He served in the same role at his previous company LogMeIn — a Boston-based software firm.
Founded in 2015, Built helps users manage the financing of more than $146 billion in construction projects for more than 200,000 commercial and residential projects. In September, the group closed $125 in its Series D round at a valuation of $1.5 billion.
“These passionate and experienced sales and marketing leaders add additional depth and breadth to our leadership team,” Jamie Ikerd, COO of Built, said in a release. “We are in a unique position to rewrite the construction finance ecosystem, and the additions of Amrit, Kristi, Ed and Jesse to our team of experts will help us reach and add value to more construction stakeholders than ever before and ultimately change the way the world gets built.”
