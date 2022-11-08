Franklin-based investment firm CapWealth Advisors has won a jury trial in an enforcement action brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The SEC alleged in a 2020 civil complaint that CapWealth, principal Timothy Pagliara and representative Timothy Murphy failed to disclose conflict of interest to clients related to 12b-1 fees. The SEC argued that CapWealth was benefitting by directing clients to funds that charged the fees “when share classes of the same funds that presented a more favorable value to the clients were available.”