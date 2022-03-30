A former Bone McAllester Norton attorney has been named to a leadership position at Spencer Fane, the Kansas City-based firm that in 2021 merged with Bone.
Andrea Perry will be co-chair of Spencer Fane’s banking and financial services practice group, alongside Eric Johnson, the firm announced.
Additionally, Spencer Fane announced that Nick Anderson in the Denver office and Jessica Merrigan in the Kansas City office would take on new practice leadership roles.
“We are pleased to elevate all three of these attorneys to positions that reflect their commitment to the firm and its clients, as well as their exceptional talent for leading teams,” Spencer Fane Chair Patrick J. Whalen said in a release. “Andrea, Jessica and Nick each possess a dedication to our culture and the firm’s core values of humility, collaboration and inclusivity that will enable them to make meaningful contributions to our ongoing effort of providing exceptional service to our clients.”
Perry represents financial institutions and borrowers in loan transactions, according to a firm biography. She has also worked in the real estate sector advising on new development and acquisition of commercial properties.
Perry attended the University of Memphis and Vanderbilt Law School and has volunteered for several community groups, including Legal Aid Society and Nashville Children’s Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.