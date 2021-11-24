Aimee Hamilton has been named chief risk officer of FirstBank and its parent company, FB Financial Corporation.
According to a release, Hamilton is a member of FirstBank’s executive leadership team and will oversee compliance, physical security, information security, credit review and portfolio analysis. She replaces, Tim Johnson, who is prepping to transition to a new role at FirstBank.
Previously, Hamilton served as the chief risk officer and executive vice president at Cadence Bank in Houston, where she was responsible for guiding the strategy and developing the risk management functions throughout the bank’s growth. She has more than 30 years of experience in financial risk management with organizations ranging in size from $800 million to more than $50 billion in asset size.
Hamilton received her Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Louisiana State University. She is a graduate of the American Bankers Association National Graduate Compliance School at the University of Oklahoma, and is a certified public accountant (licensed in Louisiana), certified internal auditor and certified regulatory compliance manager.
“Aimee is an accomplished financial professional with extensive experience in risk management and has a proven track record of thoughtful leadership,” FirstBank President and CEO Chris Holmes said in the release. “Our priority in adding to our risk team was ensuring that we found a good fit both culturally and strategically, and our folks involved in the search unanimously agreed that Aimee was the right person.”
