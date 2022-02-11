Nashville-based FirstBank has been accused in a new class action lawsuit of “deceptive, unfair, and unconscionable” practices related to its overdraft fees.
Daniel Marvin accuses the bank of assessing retail customers multiple $35 fees on a single charge. The potential class, according to the filing, could include “many thousands” of FirstBank customers in Tennessee.
The lawsuit argues that the charging of multiple fees on a single insufficient-funds payment runs counter both to the bank’s agreements with customers and past guidance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Marvin is represented by local attorney Gerard Stranch IV and lawyers from Indiana and Arkansas. Stranch did not respond to a request for comment. The suit was filed in Davidson County Chancery Court earlier this week.
A FirstBank spokesperson declined to comment, citing a company policy regarding pending litigation.
The bank has more than 80 retail locations in Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia, with more than $11 billion in assets. The bank will be the anchor tenant for the under-construction ONE22ONE building at 1221 Broadway.
Parent company FB Financial’s stock was trading at $44.63 per share Friday afternoon, up slightly from the mark of the start of the year.
