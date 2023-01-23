Nashville-based FirstBank announced Monday that Scott Tansil has joined the company as its director of corporate development.
Tansil has more than 30 years of experience in the banking and finance sector, according to a release. Most recently, he was the head of mortgage, executive vice president of correspondent lending and capital markets, for Citizens Bank.
Prior to his work at Citizens Bank, Tansil served as the chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Franklin American Mortgage Company.
The release does not note if Tansil replaces somebody or if the role is new to FirstBank.
At FirstBank, Tansil will lead the planning and execution of special projects, working with the company’s finance and investor relations operations.
Tansil graduated from Belmont University with a B.S. degree in accounting. A member of the Franklin Road Academy finance committee, Tansil previously served as the correspondent investor advisory for Ellie Mae and as a board member with the Music City Bowl. He has also served on the residential board of governors and the CEO exchange forum with the Mortgage Bankers Association.
“Scott is achievement-oriented with a proven track record for success,” Chris Holmes, FirstBank president and CEO, said in the release. “We are thrilled to have Scott on our executive management team to oversee FirstBank’s business operations and develop long-term initiatives.”
A wholly owned subsidiary of FB Financial Corp., FirstBank has approximately $12.8 billion in assets, 82 full-service branches across Tennessee, South Central Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices located throughout the Southeast.