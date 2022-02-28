Toronto-Dominion Bank Group will pay $13.4 billion for Memphis-based First Horizon Corp., according to multiple reports.
The Canadian financial titan plans to acquire First Horizon (its First Tennessee Bank was rebranded as First Horizon Bank in late 2019) via an all-cash transaction. According to a release, TD is paying $25 a share, a 37-percent premium on First Horizon’s most recent close.
Davidson County is home to approximately 10 First Horizon Bank branches, including one in downtown Nashville.
First Horizon President and CEO Bryan Jordan will join TD as vice chairman and remain based in Memphis. The release does not note if First Horizon will retain its name.
The transaction is expected to close by Nov. 27, subject to customary closing conditions that include approvals from First Horizon shareholders and from U.S. and Canadian regulatory authorities.
First Horizon Bank, the main subsidiary of First Horizon National Corp., reported assets of $89 billion as of Dec. 31. The company, operates 412 branches and serves more than 1.1 million consumer, business and commercial customers in 12 states. Founded in 1864, First Horizon offers about 180 locations in Tennessee.
The release notes TD’s U.S. franchise will rank among the top six U.S. banks (currently it is No. 8), with $614 billion in assets and a network of 1,560 branches serving approximately 10.7 million customers in 22 states.
Following the closing of the deal, TD is expected to have about $1.84 trillion in assets, more than 2,600 branches and about 27.5 million customers.
Shares of First Horizon (Ticker: FHN) were trading at $28.82 Monday morning, up more than 30.5 percent.
