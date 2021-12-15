Columbia-based First Farmers and Merchants Corp., the holding company for First Farmers Bank, has announced the retirement of chairman and CEO Randy Stevens.
Stevens will stay on as chairman of the board and CEO of the holding company while Brian Williams, the bank’s president, will take over as chairman and CEO of the bank. The move is effective in the new year.
Stevens has been CEO of both companies since 2002 and has worked at the bank in various roles for nearly five decades.
According to Williams, the bank’s assets have about doubled since Stevens took over as CEO. Additionally, First Farmers expanded into Williamson and Davidson counties during his time at the helm. The bank has 22 offices in seven Middle Tennessee counties.
Williams has worked at the bank for nearly 30 years, including as CFO and treasurer prior to his promotion to president in 2016.
“I have spent my entire career at First Farmers, and I am grateful to Virgil Moore, First Farmers’ Chairman and CEO in 1973 when I was hired, for the opportunity he gave me to join the bank,” Stevens said in a release. “I have been very fortunate to have my wife, family and countless friends who have promoted and encouraged me during my banking career. I will always remember the friendships that I have had with the employees and officers of the bank, and I want to thank them for their loyalty and support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.