Nashville-based financial firm Cumberland Trust has promoted Jennie Menzie to CEO and president.
Menzie had served as president, chief operating officer and corporate counsel at the company since 2021 and originally joined Cumberland Trust in 2012. She succeeds Joseph “Pepe” Presley, who will stay on as executive board chair.
“Jennie’s strong industry knowledge, strategic mindset and visionary leadership make her uniquely qualified to serve as CEO and president,” Presley said in a release. “I know she will continue to be instrumental in guiding the company forward and making a lasting impact on the trusts and estates industry.”
Prior to joining Cumberland Trust, Menzie was an attorney at Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis and WebMD, a tax consultant at Arthur Andersen and vice president at Thompson & Associates. She holds a J.D. degree from Vanderbilt School of Law, an undergraduate business degree from Auburn University and an LL.M. degree in taxation from the University of Florida.
According to a release, Cumberland Trust has more than 125 employees with clients in 47 states and more than $6.5 billion in assets under administration.