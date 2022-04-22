Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors, a financial firm focused on doctors, has named a new CEO based in Nashville.
Lauren Oschman helped found the company in 2018 and has been promoted to succeed Tommy Martin, who remains a member of the Vestia's board of directors.
Oschman is based in Vestia’s West End office. Martin is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Vestia has additional offices in Indianapolis and Los Angeles. In Nashville, the team includes advisers and support staff.
Before joining Vestia, Oschman was a financial adviser at Larson Financial in Nashville. She attended Vanderbilt University.
The independent advisory firm has more than $500 million in assets under management, according to a release, and primarily advises high-income medical professionals.
“Lauren’s ascent to the CEO role has been eagerly anticipated by all of us at Vestia and was never a question of ‘if’ but simply ‘when,’” Martin said in the release. “Vestia has excelled to this point thanks to her tireless dedication and passion for serving our clients. We are excited about Lauren’s plans as she leads our firm into the future.”
