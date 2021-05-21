Fifth Third Bank leaders plan to open their next local branch late this year near the 70/100 spit in Belle Meade.
Regulators recently approved the application by the superregional bank to set up shop in the former First Horizon Bank branch at 5314 Harding Pike, across the street from the Shell gas station at Harding’s intersection with Page Road.
Led in Tennessee since last summer by Dave Briggs, Cincinnati-based Fifth Third has been on an expansion run in recent years, adding branches in the Midtown/West End corridor, Berry Hill, The Gulch and Murfreesboro. The bank now runs about 35 offices in the Nashville area and ranks sixth in deposits market share.
First Citizens National Bank plans to close its Franklin branch on Murfreesboro Road near Royal Oaks Boulevard. The office will merge with the community bank’s branch in Cool Springs, according to a spokesperson.
"For over 13 years, we have served customers at this location," reads a letter sent to customers of the branch. "During this time, increased traffic in the area has made this location less convenient for our customers. With careful consideration of this concern, we have made the decision to consolidate this branch with our Cool Springs office, which offers improved accessibility."
The branch will close on July 16, but an ATM will remain at the location. The location is one of 26 run by First Citizens, which is headquartered in Dyersburg and was formed in 1889. The bank, which finished 2020 with assets of about $2 billion and profits of $21.4 million, opened a new branch in Nolensville in 2019.
