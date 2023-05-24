Leaders from Fifth Third Bancorp are celebrating stable and growing deposits, with CEO Tim Spence and regional president David Briggs recently sitting down with the Post to discuss the Nashville market, housing and regional bank failures.
Nashville
Spence: The bank has been in the Nashville market for approximately 20 years, so this is not a new market for us. But it is a market that we have brought a lot of renewed focus to over the course of the past several years. We laid out a strategy three, four years ago to try to establish a balance between the Midwest markets that we have operated in for many years and the higher-growth Southeastern markets that we already operated in. A byproduct of that is we significantly accelerated the investment in Nashville. By the time we're done, we're talking $50-$75 million in capital and opening new branches, a goal to roughly double the employment base here, many of which are customer-facing folks, although this has also become an important talent center for us in several of our national business lines. The growth on the deposit side of the equation, which is of particular significance given what's going on in the world, has been in the double-digit range for several consecutive years. That has become a really important part in how we deal with the environment that all banks find themselves in right now, and a big part of why we're the only large-cap bank to grow deposits from June 30 of last year through the end of the first quarter this year. Markets like Nashville have contributed very significantly to our ability to do that, in an environment when the banking sector is actually shrinking deposits overall.
Middle Tennessee is central to the bank's growth strategy over the course of the next several years. If it wasn't for Nashville and some of the markets in the Southeast, I don't think our deposit performance would be tops in the peer group. This is a market that has a really deep talent pool, and we're glad to get the benefit from it, both as it relates to the way we serve people and businesses.
Briggs: Over the last couple years, in our commercial and wealth platform, we've hired right at 20 new teammates, all of which are very well connected, very well established in the marketplace, and have relationships that are very significant. It's afforded us an opportunity to bring in a tremendous amount of clients, both on the commercial banking side as well as the private banking side of the equation. We are so privileged to live, work and operate in a state that's seeing all of this growth, but with that also there's a tremendous amount of bank and competitor growth. We have to constantly fight offense and keep our teams out there.
Recession
Spence: The Fed has been very clear that, in an effort to get inflation down, they're willing to cause a recession. I do think it's going to be more of a regional phenomenon than prior recessions, at least the most recent ones. The Southeast markets and the cities that we're in in the Midwest are benefiting and will continue to benefit from the major investments the federal government is making in infrastructure and domestic manufacturing and onshore production. That is going to be a huge catalyst for Middle Tennessee even if the economy as a whole slows down in the next 18 months.
Briggs: When you look at Nashville and Middle Tennessee specifically, the diversity of our economy — health care, major universities, state government, entertainment, automotive — we're very well balanced. Recessions are one of these elements where it's not a matter of if but when we have the next one. I would much rather be positioned here than arguably anywhere else on the planet or with any other company.
Housing
Spence: Normally when you see a run-up in home prices at the rate that we saw home prices appreciate a few years ago, it's reasonable to assume that some point in the future the market will cool off. What we've seen, and this is true in Nashville, is that we are still structurally short single-family housing units. The byproduct of that is that even though rates have gone up, home prices really haven't come off meaningfully outside of very limited markets that have other issues. If you are somebody who wants to make the transition from being a renter to being a homeowner, the most important thing you need to do is the math around your ability to afford and maintain that house on an ongoing basis. What we are seeing, and what we will continue to see, is the rate at which people move is going to decline. The longer rates stay high, the longer people will tend to stay in their homes. The byproduct of that is you really need to be thinking ahead. You need to find a lender who can be your primary financial institution on an ongoing basis. Loans in this market, to be affordable, are going to involve moving your primary banking relationship to the lender. The pricing itself is going to be a function, in part, of the lender's ability to make long-term, relationship-based decisions.
Struggles at regional banks
Spence: Whenever bubbles form in the economy, banks that are attached either to those geographies or those industries tend to have a hard time. It's relatively clear that there was a bubble that formed in venture-backed technology, whether the software businesses that Silicon Valley Bank was banking or the crypto companies that Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank were banking, or the law firms and the venture capitalists themselves who were attached to those industries, which was really what First Republic was banking. Appropriately, there's a lot of introspection in the industry right now about what we should have foreseen and how rules could have been different. What is nice about the economies like Nashville's or the Midwest and the Southeast more broadly is you have much more diversified economies that are attached to real industries — direct service like health care, manufacturing, distribution, housing — those are segments of the economy that have been very stable. You don't have a single bank in this market that was materially impacted by anything that went on out there. The most difficult thing we've had to deal with is the term “regional bank,” because it's been used to describe such a broad range of business models that it really doesn't mean anything. It'd be like saying all blue cars have fuel efficiency issues. Are we talking about the trucks or are we talking about electric vehicles? It's just different animals.